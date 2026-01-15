CPI(M) slams Aisha Potty for joining Congress, calls move opportunistic

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 (PTI) CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Thursday criticised former MLA Aisha Potty for joining the Congress, describing her as an opportunist and alleging that her shift was driven by a quest for power.

Potty, who represented the Kottarakkara Assembly constituency for three consecutive terms after being elected on a CPI(M) ticket, recently joined the Congress.

Speaking at an event, Govindan said Potty was a member of the party’s area committee, but rarely participated in organisational activities.

"She later said she was unwell. Now people have realised what that sickness was," he said.

Govindan alleged that Potty was motivated by power.

"Potty, who has migrated to the Congress, was suffering from a sickness for power. It was an opportunistic and class-betrayal stand," he said.

He also alleged that the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan and the Congress were looking for vulnerable individuals to create political surprises.

"They are trying to spring surprises. No such surprise is going to happen here," he said.

Potty had remained largely inactive in active politics for the past several years.

After joining the Congress, Potty said she felt neglected within the CPI(M) and was compelled to quit the party as she found it difficult to align with several of its positions.

Potty entered the Kerala Assembly from Kottarakkara in 2006 by defeating Kerala Congress (B) leader R Balakrishna Pillai. She increased her winning margin in the 2011 elections and went on to register a decisive victory in 2016 with a margin of over 40,000 votes. PTI TBA TBA KH