CPI(M) slams fundamentalists over unrest in Bangladesh

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The Politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Saturday expressed deep concern over attacks on media outlets and minorities by fundamentalists in Bangladesh.

In a statement, the CPI(M) urged the interim government of Bangladesh to act immediately and protect the rights of the people.

The party termed the attack on two most revered cultural institutions in the border country, Chhayanot and Udichi, "dastardly." "It appears that religious fundamentalist forces are attempting to expand their influence in Bangladesh by polarising society along communal lines and attacking minorities and media outlets not favourable towards them," the CPI(M) said.

It said the growth of religious fundamentalist forces will have a debilitating impact not only on Bangladesh but on the entire region.

"Communal forces on both sides of the border may seek to exploit the situation to further incite hatred by feeding off each other. Maintaining social harmony and democracy is the need of the hour," it said.

The CPI(M) said it is confident that the people of Bangladesh will remain united in these testing times and uphold the values of the 1971 liberation struggle.

"The interim government should take all necessary steps to ensure that communal forces are reined in and that perpetrators of violence are brought to justice. It should also ensure that elections are held in a free and fair manner, allowing the people to express their will without fear," it said.

Bangladesh held the funeral of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi on Saturday, drawing a large number of people in the capital amid tight security after his death triggered unrest across the country.

Interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, along with his advisory council members and Army chief General Waker-uz-Zaman, attended the funeral of the 32-year-old spokesperson of Inqilab Mancha held at the South Plaza of Parliament complex at Manik Mia Avenue. PTI AO VN VN