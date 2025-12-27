CPI(M) slams govt over attacks on Christmas celebrations, says 'inaction' is deliberate

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Saturday condemned the attacks on Christmas celebrations in several parts of the country and alleged that the government's "inaction" is "deliberate".

In a statement issued here after a meeting of the Politburo of the party held on December 26, the CPI(M) said Hindutva communal outfits such as the Bajrang Dal and other affiliates have carried out heinous attacks on Christians in various places, disrupting Christmas celebrations.

"The inaction of the government is deliberate and intended to facilitate such attacks. All this is part of the ongoing policy of the RSS-BJP to dismantle the secular state and establish a Hindu Rashtra," the CPI(M) said.

The Politburo demanded that the government uphold the values of the Constitution, on which it has taken an oath.

"The perpetrators of these attacks must be immediately brought to book and punished," it said.

It also slammed the Union government over the scrapping of MGNREGA and said it has been replaced with a severely diluted VB-G RAM G, fundamentally altering the character of the demand- and rights-based employment guarantee scheme.

"The newly enacted Act shifts the financial burden from the Centre to the states while denying the states any say in its implementation. The government used its majority in Parliament to pass this bill, which is detrimental to the interests of crores of rural workers," it said.

It further called the notification of labour codes "yet another instance of its anti-worker policies" of the BJP-led Union government.

"These so-called labour law reforms are a gift to capitalist cronies close to the present government. The working class of the country is already mobilising in protest against these changes," it said.

Expressing deep concern over the situation in Bangladesh, it said the interim government has failed to stop attacks on religious minorities.

Further, on the violence that has broken out in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, leading to two deaths and destruction of property, the CPI(M) said the situation is being aggravated by clashes between groups along ethnic lines, questioning the 'double-engine' government in Assam.

The Left party also slammed the bail granted to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and the changes proposed by the BJP government to the definition of the Aravalis.

The Politburo also condemned the US aggression against Venezuela. PTI AO PRK PRK