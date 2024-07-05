CPI(M) slams media for indulging in 'false propaganda' against party

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 5 (PTI) CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Friday lashed out at a section of media in Kerala for allegedly spreading misinformation to tarnish the image of the Left party and its student organisation SFI.

Addressing media here in the wake of numerous allegations being levelled by the opposition Congress against the Students' Federation of India (SFI), Govindan said 35 activists of the outfit have lost their lives in the state so far since its formation.

"Irked by the effective functioning of the Left organisation in the campuses, 35 comrades of SFI have been brutally killed by the right-wing forces, the KSU and the Youth Congress till now. However, SFI has not committed any such thing ever," the Left leader said.

He accused a section of the media of indulging in false propaganda against the SFI, portraying it as a violent organisation.

"The media is yet to know about the violence (involving KSU leaders) that took place inside the Principal's room at Mattanur college recently. Are you (media) not writing editorials on that?" Govindan asked.

"If someone from SFI is involved in any anti-social activity, we will not support them," he said.

The party secretary also attacked KPCC president K Sudhakaran and referred to his earlier statement on the Dheeraj murder case accused.

Dheeraj, an SFI activist at Idukki engineering college was allegedly murdered by KSU, Youth Congress activists in 2022.

"Congress leader Nikhil Paily is the prime accused. But the KPCC president had proudly proclaimed him and the other accused as his 'children'. The Congress gave the murder accused positions in the party and now the same party is preaching to us," Govindan said.

Asked about the provocative slogans raised by SFI activists, Govindan replied that the media does not have any issues with KPCC president Sudhakaran and leader of Opposition V D Satheesan using expletives in public.

"You (media) don't have any issues with them (Congress leaders) using the cuss words in public but have issues with the SFI raising slogans," Govindan said.

The opposition Congress, the KSU and even Governor Arif Mohammed Khan have been attacking the SFI raising various accusations.

Govindan said the fake news against the Left parties were due to the "anti-communism mindset". PTI RRT RRT ROH