CPI(M) slams RSS for allegedly hiring US lobbying firm

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for allegedly engaging a US lobbying firm. In a post on X from its official handle, the CPI(M) quoted reports alleging that the US-based firm, Squire Patton Boggs, lobbied for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent over the allegations. The RSS has denied hiring the lobbying firm.

"RSS does not pay tax in India, but funnels $330,000 to lobby the US government. What are they lobbying for? What are the sources of the funds? Why is the ED and Income Tax Department not allowed to investigate?" the CPI(M) said. "The RSS is unregistered in India, but appears on filings before the US government. Is it registered in the US? PM Modi is an RSS member. Why is he silent? Who is he afraid of?" it said. Sunil Ambekar, the national media and publicity department head for the RSS, said the organisation works "in Bharat and has not engaged in any lobbying firm in the US". PTI AO PRK PRK