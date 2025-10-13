CPI(M) slams Tripura BJP govt for denying permission to organise 'martyrs' day' at Birchandra Manu

Agartala, Oct 13 (PTI) The CPI(M) has strongly condemned the BJP-led Manik Saha government in Tripura for not allowing the party to observe 'Martyrs' day' at Birchandra Manu in South district.

The CPI(M) pays tribute to 13 people, including 11 CPI(M) leaders and workers who were killed at Birchandra Manu on October 12, 1988 (during Congress-TUJS regime).

"This year, the party had sought permission from local police to observe the 'martyrs' day' in memory of those who had been brutally killed on October 12, 1988. I have personally informed the DM and SP of the South district about the programme, but they did not give permission to the party", CPI (M) Tripura secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

He said the BJP is in no way associated with the mayhem because it had no presence in the state then. "Unfortunately, they have not allowed us to observe 'martyrs' day' for the past five to six years. It shows their disrespect for the democratic value," he said.

Chaudhury alleged that one party office at Paticherra, close to Birchandra Manu, was set on fire on Saturday night, a day before the programme for remembering the martyrs.

"The BJP workers had created a terror-like situation at Birchandra Manu on Saturday. A strong group of party workers went to Paticherri, poured petrol on the party office and set it on fire. Earlier, the party office was attacked by the ruling party people," he alleged.

However, the party observed 'martyrs' day across the state on Sunday by organising various programmes except at Birchandra Manu.