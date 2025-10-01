CPI(M) stages protest in Shimla, demands immediate release of Sonam Wangchuk

Shimla, Oct 1 (PTI) The district committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday held a protest outside the deputy commissioner's office here, demanding that the Central government immediately release Ladakh-based educationist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Wangchuk, who has been at the forefront of the movement seeking statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh, was detained under the stringent National Security Act, two days after violent protests erupted in Leh on September 24, leaving four people dead and scores of others injured. He was later shifted to a jail in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

The CPI(M) workers raised slogans, terming the Central government's action as authoritarian.

They also demanded unconditional withdrawal of all cases filed against Ladakh residents during the incident, full protection of their democratic and constitutional rights, acceptance of the movement's legitimate demands, and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, besides demanding that the government hold progressive talks with the representatives of the movement.

Speaking during the protest, CPI(M) district secretary Vijender Mehra said, "Wangchuk has been a key leader in the campaign. His detention under the harsh National Security Act exposes the authoritarian character of the BJP-led Central government and its disregard for the genuine aspirations of Ladakh's people." Mehra alleged that instead of honouring its promises to Ladakh, the Central government chose repressive measures to silence the democratic movement.

"This is a grave assault on fundamental rights and democratic freedoms of the people. Such steps will only deepen alienation of the people of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Mehra said that for the last six years, Ladakhis have sought full statehood with an empowered legislature and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule, similar to protections available to several other Northeastern states, but the Central government has been ignoring these demands.

The CPI(M) leader said the protest was peaceful and lasted 15 days.

"Rather than engaging in dialogue, the Central government chose to arrest those who were sitting on hunger strike, sparking unrest across the region. After creating violent conditions in an otherwise peaceful place, it is now trying to shift the blame to the protesters," he said.