CPI(M) state secy Govindan calls local body election results an 'unexpected setback'

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 13 (PTI) CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Saturday said the local body election results were an “unexpected setback” for the party.

“First of all, we will evaluate the results and take corrective measures,” he said at a press conference here.

Govindan said the LDF had experience in overcoming electoral setbacks by taking appropriate corrective steps.

He noted that even in the current local body elections, the LDF had won seven out of the 14 district panchayats.

He compared the present results with the 2010 local body elections, when the LDF had suffered a defeat.

“I am referring to the 2010 local body elections because in the following year’s Assembly election, we lost power by just two seats. We were able to overcome that defeat and make gains,” he said.

He said the setback in the 2010 local body polls had served as a lesson for the party’s future growth.

Responding to claims that the LDF’s base had collapsed, Govindan said winning half of the district panchayats in the state itself showed that the front’s base remained intact.

“Winning seven district panchayats indicates that there is no erosion in the base of the LDF,” he said.

Govindan alleged that the UDF had entered into open and covert alliances during the elections.

“To defeat the LDF, the UDF voted for the BJP in some places and, in return, the BJP voted for the UDF in other places. Several such instances have come to light,” he alleged.

He claimed that the UDF had aligned with communal forces and that such arrangements were supported by the BJP.

Govindan said that apart from winning the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the BJP had not made significant gains in the local body elections.

“In the previous civic polls, the BJP had won in Panthalam and Palakkad municipalities. Panthalam municipality, which is linked to the Sabarimala temple, has now been won by the LDF. The ward comprising Sabarimala has also been won by the LDF,” he said.

He said three panchayats near Panthalam municipality, which were earlier ruled by the BJP, are won by the LDF now.

According to him, in Palakkad municipality, the BJP had lost its majority, while the LDF secured more seats.

Govindan said the state government had ensured unprecedented development in Kerala, but added that the reasons why these achievements were not fully reflected in the election results would be examined.

“Organisational issues will also be reviewed,” he said.

He said the party would reach out to the public and try to address their concerns.

“Party-level activities will be strengthened to regain the trust of the people and overcome the issues,” he said.

Govindan reiterated that the UDF’s alleged association with Jamaat-e-Islami had helped it secure votes.

“We have maintained earlier and reiterate now that such alliances will create problems in the long run,” he said.

Asked about the possibility of an alliance with the Congress in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Govindan said no alliance with the Congress or the BJP was being considered in Kerala.