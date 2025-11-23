CPI(M) supporter found hanging at party election office in Kerala's Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala) A CPI(M) supporter was found hanging at the party’s local body election office in Padalikkad here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sivan (40) of Padalikkad, Kottekkad.

According to the FIR, Sivan was found hanging at the temporary CPI(M) election office at around 7.30 am.

Police said his family informed them that he had left home early in the morning, and some locals had seen him near the Padalikkad bus stop around 5 am.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide, though the cause is yet to be confirmed, an officer said.

Malampuzha police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation.

Statements of family members will be recorded as part of the probe.

The body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem, police added.