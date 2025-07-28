CPI(M) takes out protest rally alleging harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers

Kolkata, Jul 28 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Monday took out a rally here to protest the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers from West Bengal in some states.

CPI(M) West Bengal state secretary Mohammed Salim led the procession, which was held from Rubi Hospital crossing to Gariahat in south Kolkata, to protest alleged attempts in some states to brand migrant workers from West Bengal as illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

Claiming that the Bengali-speaking migrant workers were being harassed in some states, the CPI(M) supporters in the rally accused the BJP and the RSS of orchestrating such incidents.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, and the Congress have also held protests over the issue. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also been vocal on the matter. PTI AMR ACD