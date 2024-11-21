CPI(M) takes out rally to CBI office to protest 'delay' in probe into RG incident

Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) Voicing displeasure over the "delay" in carrying out investigations by the CBI into the rape-murder of a medic of RG Kar hospital over three months ago, CPI(M) and its frontal organisation on Thursday organised a rally to the central agency's office in Salt Lake near here.

The demonstrators, waving red flags and chanting slogans, were halted by CISF personnel outside the CBI office.

Undeterred, party leaders, led by CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim, addressed the gathering of about 1,000 people, demanding that the scope of the CBI's investigation be expanded.

Salim urged the public, particularly women, to continue protesting until all those responsible for the crime were identified and brought to justice.

He also suggested peaceful gatherings outside the Sealdah court, where the case is being heard, to press for a fair and comprehensive investigation.

"If required, we have to assemble before Sealdah court to peacefully demand for justice," he said.

Salim, while submitting their demands to CBI officials at the CGO Complex, urged them to ensure that investigators thoroughly probe the rape-murder case and avoid any external influence from political powers in Delhi or Kolkata.

He accused the West Bengal government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, of deliberately manipulating the police's version of events to protect party loyalists involved in the crime.

He asserted that this was part of a larger issue of corruption and intimidation within state-run hospitals, particularly RG Kar, which he claimed had led to a culture of fear and misconduct in medical establishments.

Salim emphasised the need for unity in the fight for justice, particularly in protecting the rights of women and children. He warned that if necessary, the CPI(M) would continue their non-violent struggle to remove the Chief Minister from power, criticising her for failing to address the situation.

"In this fight between truth and falsehood, in this fight to protect lives of women and children, we have to be united. If necessary, we will wage the battle in a non-violent manner to remove the CM from the seat of power," he said.

Echoing Salim, CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty expressed frustration over the lack of progress in the investigation, noting that more than 100 days had passed since the crime occurred, and only one suspect, Sanjay Roy, had been arrested.

Chakraborty alleged a connection between the BJP-led central government and the TMC-led state government, suggesting that both were working to protect those involved in the crime.

He pledged that the CPI(M) would continue protesting until justice was served.

DYFI leader Meenakshi Mukherjee raised concerns about the broader implications of the state’s handling of such cases, pointing out that after the August 9 incident, several other instances of violence against women had occurred in West Bengal. She warned that if such crimes were not taken seriously by investigators, they would continue to plague the state. PTI SUS NN MNB