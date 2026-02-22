CPI(M) terms surgical lapses 'isolated incidents' in Kerala, warns against politicising issue

Kannur (Kerala), Feb 22 (PTI) CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Sunday said incidents of medical lapses, such as an artery forceps being found inside the abdomen of a woman after surgery, were "isolated cases" and should not be exaggerated.

Such incidents were not regular occurrences, he said.

He was responding to reporters’ questions regarding the case in which an artery forceps was found inside the abdomen of Usha Joseph (51) of Punnapra, who had undergone surgery for the removal of a uterine fibroid at Alappuzha Medical College in May 2021.

"There are lakhs of surgeries taking place. It should not be exaggerated without considering the number of surgeries being conducted here. One or two incidents may have happened, and it is not a regular occurrence," the CPI(M) leader said.

Govindan alleged that the media and the opposition were highlighting a few incidents to target the state government.

"We are addressing such lapses properly, and officials have been suspended. You cannot say that these incidents are regular here. They are only isolated incidents," he said.

He added that such incidents should not happen and that the government is taking steps to prevent them.

"The health sector is a very sensitive area, and it is handled with utmost care. But a few isolated incidents may happen. The government and the minister have said that steps would be taken to ensure such incidents do not happen again," he said.

Govindan said protests by doctors’ associations against the action taken in connection with the medical negligence case were natural.

He also condemned the protest by the Youth Congress, including the placing of a wreath at the residence of Health Minister Veena George in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

He warned that party workers would react if such activities continued.

"Then it will lead to a major clash. The Youth Congress and the UDF are trying to create such a situation. There is a conspiracy to disturb the peace existing in Kerala now, and it is with the knowledge of the UDF," he alleged.

Meanwhile, Ambalapuzha police, which registered a case following the complaint of Joseph’s relatives, received the artery forceps removed from the abdomen following a surgery held at a private hospital in Kochi.

Police officials said that they have also received the report from the Department of Medical Education, which conducted a preliminary inquiry into the incident.

Soon, the doctors and nurses who were part of the surgery at Medical College will be questioned, an officer said. PTI TBA TBA KH