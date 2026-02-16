CPI(M) to hold 'Delhi March' protest in Hindi-speaking states against labour codes, trade pacts

Hyderabad, Feb 16 (PTI) CPI (M) General Secretary M A Baby on Monday said his party would organise a 'Delhi March ' protest on March 24 in the national capital against the labour codes, the replacement of MGNREGA, trade agreements and what it termed as "anti-people policies" of the NDA government at the Centre.

The CPI(M) would also conduct a campaign across northern states ahead of the march, he said.

"We are planning a Delhi march in the month of March. In North Indian states, we are going to hold state level programmes and 'Jathas' (processions), mobilizing various sections of people... raising livelihood issues, we are going to march to Delhi," he told reporters here.

Targeting the union government over trade agreements and other related issues, Baby asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi could "stand up and say that from where India should buy crude oil would be decided by India." He alleged that India's sovereignty was systematically being subjected to assault.

Referring to global oil purchases, Baby claimed US President Donald Trump restricted India from buying oil from some countries and now suggests buying oil from Venezuela. PTI SJR ROH