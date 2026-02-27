CPI(M) to hold massive rally on March 24, oppose govt's policies, Indo-US trade deal

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday said it will mobilise masses over the Union government's several "anti-people" policy decisions, and a rally would be held at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on March 24.

Addressing a press conference here following a meeting of the party politburo, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby slammed the BJP-led Union government also over Prime Minister Naredra Modi's Israel visit and called it a departure from India's long-held position supporting the Palestinian cause.

The rally next month, he said, will oppose the new labour codes, scrapping of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the draft Electricity Amendment Bill, the draft Seeds Bill and the Indo-US interim trade deal.

"We have decided to hold movements highlighting the continuing assault the Union government has been unleashing on people. The subversion of MGNREGA -- a rights-based poverty alleviation programme, the Seeds Bill, labour laws, and the India-US trade deal," Baby said.

He said as part of preparations for the rally, 'Jan Akrosh Jathas' will be organised in all the North Indian states with the participation of politburo and central committee members.

The nationwide campaign would be followed by the mass mobilisation at the Ramlila Ground in Delhi on March 24.

The CPI(M) leader also said the call for the February 12 general strike, given by the central trade unions (CTUs), was successful and is a demonstration of the workers' anger towards the notification of labour codes and other attacks launched by the government.

"Similarly, in various parts of the country, the peasantry is on the march against the anti-farmer policies of the government. The CPI(M) congratulates the working class and the peasantry for leading the protests against the anti-people policies of the BJP governments," he said.

On Modi's Israel visit, the CPI(M) leader said his address to the Parliament there demonstrates a complete alignment of Indian foreign policy interests with Israel and the United States.

"This is a departure from India's long-held position supporting the Palestinian cause and upholding the right to statehood of the people there. The visit is all the more inopportune because it is taking place at a time when the United States is preparing to attack Iran militarily at the instigation of Israel," he said.

"Unable to reject the US offer, the Modi-led BJP government participated in the meeting as an observer in the US-constituted Board of Peace. This is yet another example of aligning India's foreign policy with that of the US at the cost of its strategic interests," the CPI(M) leader said, pointing out that some of the closest allies of the US, such as Germany and France, refused to join the Board, "which makes the Indian government's decision even more appalling".

Baby accused the Union government of carrying out a multi-pronged attack on the people of the country through the notification of labour codes, changing the character of the rural employment guarantee scheme, bringing out amendments to the electricity act to benefit private corporations, introducing the new seeds bill, proceeding to sign unfavourable trade deals and hence surrendering the interests of the people of our country before the US and foreign capital.

"This is also reflected in the foreign policy as is visible in the prime minister's visit to Israel and his statements. The Left party condemned the US aggression and economic blockade on Cuba, and expressed solidarity," he said. PTI AO PRK