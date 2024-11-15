CPI(M) to organise march to CBI office on Nov 21 to demand speedy probe into RG Kar case: Salim

Kolkata, Nov 15 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Friday said it will organise a march to the CBI office at the CGO complex in Kolkata on November 21 to demand the swift completion of the probe into the rape-murder of a doctor at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, marking the 100th day since the Calcutta High Court handed over the case to the central probe agency.

Talking to reporters, CPI(M) West Bengal state secretary Mohammad Salim said the march is intended to draw attention to alleged delay in the investigation and to press for justice for the victim.

"On November 21, the investigation into the rape-murder case will enter its 100th day. We will hold a protest march to the CBI office to demand swift action," Salim said.

The case involves the tragic death of an on-duty doctor whose body was found in the seminar room of the hospital, sparking nationwide outrage and prolonged protests by junior doctors across the state.

The Calcutta High Court had transferred the case to the CBI on August 13, while a separate corruption case related to the funds misuse during the tenure of former principal Sandip Ghosh was handed over to the agency on August 23.

In addition to the rape-murder case, Salim highlighted that the CPI(M) will also be protesting the alleged "threat culture" prevalent in various educational institutions in West Bengal, including medical colleges.

The party has expressed solidarity with the junior doctors' ongoing agitations and will organise further protests in December, including demands for the safety and security of women in the state. PTI AMR MNB