CPI(M) to organise protest rally in Tripura on Oct 3 against BJP's 'misgovernance'

Agartala, Sep 27 (PTI) The CPI(M) will organise a rally in Agartala on October 3 to protest the "misgovernance" of the BJP-led dispensation in Tripura, a party leader said on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Congress had gheraoed the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) to protest the deteriorating law and order in the northeastern state.

Addressing a press conference, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury claimed that law and order has deteriorated in the state with the police failing to perform their duties.

"Tripura, which is a small state, records around 215 cases of atrocities on women every month or around 52 per week. A number of mob lynching cases were reported, besides recent communal tension in Gandacherra and Ranirbazar," he alleged.

Claiming that people were facing economic distress after the devastating floods in the state, Chaudhury said the CPI(M) had demanded that the deluge in the state be declared a national disaster to help the affected people.

"Had the deluge in the state been declared a national disaster, mandays under MGNREGA would have been more than 100 days. Currently, job card holders are getting only 40-50 mandays a year leading to financial distress in rural areas," he said.

Chaudhury also raised questions on the recent mass surrender of NLFT and ATTF insurgents.

"The insurgency had largely been contained by 2014 due to sustained efforts of the government, security forces and with people's cooperation. There had been no insurgency related incident in the state in the last eight-nine years. The government has to clarify how come so many (584) extremists surrender now?" he questioned. PTI PS ACD