CPI(M) to raise law and order, unemployment problem in Tripura Assembly

Agartala, Sep 18 (PTI) The CPI(M) is set to raise the issue of unemployment problem during the two-day Tripura Assembly session commencing Friday, a party leader on Thursday.

A delegation of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the Left party's youth wing, led by its state secretary Nabarun Deb, met Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury and urged him to highlight the issue in the House.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Deb claimed the Left Front government had completed the interview process for filling up 15,000 posts in different departments during 2016-17.

"The interview process was completed and only distribution of appointment letters based on the merit list was left. By this time, the BJP led government came to power. It had cancelled all the interview process in the name of preparing a fresh recruitment policy", he said.

Deb added, "We urged the LOP to raise the issue in the Assembly in the interest of the unemployed youth".

Contacted, Chaudhury said the session will be short, but the party will surely raise some important issues such as law and order, unemployment, worsening condition of national highways and corruption.

Congress legislature party leader Birajit Sinha the party's legislators will try to focus on some key issues during the two-day session.

"I will specifically seek the minister's statement on corruption in Tripura State Minority Corporation as students have been deprived of scholarship for many months", he said.

Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath said three private member resolutions will be moved by two BJP MLAs - Rampada Jamatia and Dipak Majumder - while the rest will be tabled by a CPI(M) lawmaker. PTI PS MNB