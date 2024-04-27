CPI(M) to support Congress in all but one LS seats in Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 27 (PTI) The CPI (M) in Telangana on Saturday said it would support the ruling Congress in 16 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the ongoing parliament elections and that it would hold deliberations internally with regard to the Bhongir constituency.

A delegation of CPI(M) leaders, led by CPI(M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram met Chief Minister and state Congress president A Revanth Reddy here and discussed the Lok Sabha elections.

Observing that the CPI(M) is contesting the Bhongir seat, Veerabhadram said the CM wanted the party to withdraw from the contest there and support the Congress.

Pointing out that an alliance could not happen between the two parties during the assembly polls, Veerabhadram said his party sought Congress' support in Bhongir in the Lok Sabha polls.

Some political proposals were made but no decision has been taken on them, he said.

The CPI(M) decided to remain in the fray in Bhongir and that any change of stance will have to be discussed within the party, he said. It would be conveyed after a decision is made, he said.

Despite the confusion with regard to Bhongir, CPI(M) supports Congress in the remaining 16 seats, he said.

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy said the talks were held as per the directives of the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and that CPI(M) broadly decided to support Congress to defeat the BJP.

He expressed confidence that few other contentious issues would be resolved soon. PTI SJR SJR SDP