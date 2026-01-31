CPI(M), UDF seek comprehensive probe into bizman CJ Roy's death

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 31 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) and the Congress-led UDF opposition in Kerala on Saturday sought a comprehensive probe into the death of Confident Group chairman C J Roy, saying that the facts behind the incident should be brought to light.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan were of the view that the reasons behind the death of Roy needs to be investigated.

Govindan, speaking to reporters here, questioned why central agencies were unable to act in a more humane manner when carrying out raids and other such activities.

He claimed that the raid on Roy's office continued even after his death.

Rahim said, in a Facebook post, that it should also be investigated whether Roy was a victim of the pressure tactics used by central agencies.

He also condoled the businessman's death.

Satheesan said there was a "mystery" behind the death of the businessman and sought a probe into the matter.

"It is not clear what kind of harassment he faced at the hands of the IT officials," he added.

Superstar Mohanlal also condoled the death of the businessman.

"The loss of my dear friend CJ Roy feels unreal and deeply painful. My heart goes out to his family in this time of immense grief.

"He was more than a friend, he will always be remembered with love and warmth," Mohanlal, who has acted in a couple of films produced by the businessman, said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Roy had shot himself dead on Friday afternoon at his office in Bengaluru amidst an Income Tax raid, police there had said.

Roy's brother, Babu, had alleged that he might have taken the extreme step due to pressure from the central agency.

Babu reiterated the allegations on Saturday before reporters in Bengaluru.