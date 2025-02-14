CPI(M) urges Tripura CM to reveal those who trying to revive insurgency

Agartala, Feb 14 (PTI) CPI(M) leader Jitendra Chaudhury has urged Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha to reveal the names of those who are trying to revive the insurgency in the northeastern state.

Chaudhury’s statement came a day after the chief minister asserted that attempts were being made to revive insurgency in Tripura which witnessed the surrender of over 500 militants last year.

“I appeal to the chief minister to reveal names of those who are trying to revive militancy and the CPI(M) will be beside you because the Communists have a history of protecting the country’s sovereignty despite different political ideologies," Chaudhury said in a video posted on Facebook on Thursday.

He also urged the people to "request the chief minister to reveal which party is trying to revive insurgency in the state and to take action against it".

The CPI(M) leader thanked the chief minister for "ultimately confessing that attempts are being made to revive insurgency in the northeastern state".

He said the CPI(M) had expressed concern over the insurgency issue six months ago.

He also claimed that when former CM Manik Sakar had expressed his concern over attempts to revive militancy in the state, the incumbent chief minister "remained silent".

Chaudhury said, “The chief minister has been claiming that the law and order situation in the state has been at its best (during the BJP rule). Suddenly, 584 militants laid down their arms before the chief minister (in September 2024). But the militancy had been largely controlled during the seventh Left Front government." Of course, a few militants who are incapable of undertaking action due to old age remained in Bangladesh, he added. PTI PS BDC