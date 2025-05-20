CPI(M) urges Union govt to pressure Israel to stop 'aggression' on Gaza

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The politburo of Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday expressed deep anguish over continuing Israeli "aggression" on Gaza and said that the Union government should pressure Israel to stop the attacks.

"The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) expresses its deep anguish at the continuing Israeli aggression on Gaza.

"It demands an immediate end to Israeli attacks and enforcement of a ceasefire," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

The party said in April 2025 alone, "2,037 Palestinians were killed" in Israeli air and ground attacks, and in the last two days, "more than 200 Palestinians" lost their lives.

"Since October 7, 2023, a total of 53,384 Palestinians have been killed, 94 per cent of whom were civilians – 51 per cent children, 16 per cent women, and 8 per cent elderly," the CPI(M) claimed.

They said that after denying the entry of aid trucks for more than two months, Israel has permitted only nominal aid to enter Gaza.

"As a result, we see extreme levels of starvation. Encouraged by US support, Israel is now talking about occupying the entire Gaza strip," the Left party said and urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Union government to exert pressure on Israel.

"The BJP-led Government of India should exert pressure on Israel to stop its genocidal attacks. It should join the demand for trying its leaders for war crimes and genocide," they said.

The Left party also reiterated its solidarity with the people of Palestine and for their "just demand for a Palestine State with pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as the capital".

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began allowing a small number of aid trucks into Gaza for the first time in over two months, saying he had been pressured to lift a blockade on the territory's 2 million Palestinians that had sparked fears of famine.

UN agencies said the handful of trucks that entered were nowhere near enough to meet the massive need for food, medicine and other supplies.

Some 600 trucks a day had entered during a ceasefire earlier this year. Israeli strikes overnight and into Tuesday have killed at least 60 people across the Gaza Strip, Palestinian health officials claimed. PTI AO RT RT