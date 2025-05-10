CPI(M) urges workers to set up coaching centres, healthcare facilities for people in Bengal

Kolkata, May 10 (PTI) The CPI(M), in a bid to regain its position in the state's political scenario, has called for setting up coaching centres as alternative education facilities and health centres in various parts of West Bengal.

A letter by the party authorities to its workers called for setting up of "coaching centres" for economically backward students and set a target of two such education centres in every district of the state.

Teachers and students of colleges and universities can be engaged for the purpose, it said.

"Keeping in consonance with the school education syllabus, these can function as alternative education centres," the letter said, adding that a significant progress should be made in setting up the facilities by August.

It said that alternative healthcare facilities, providing medical assistance and medicines at fair price is an important job at present and set a target of setting up such facilities in every area committee of the Left party.

The CPI(M) letter also said that doctors, nurses, medical representatives' organisations, apart from 'Red Volunteers' of the party, have to work together to set up such alternative health centres across the state by August.

'Red Volunteers' are members of an organisation backed by Left parties, who helped people get medicine and food initially during the Covid-19 period and later in other distresses.

The CPI(M), which could not win any seat in the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal, is making an all-out attempt to regain its lost significance in the state's political scenario.

The CPI(M) has also urged its leaders to fasttrack setting up of party schools in every district of Bengal for imparting ideological and political teachings to its workers.

In a bid to change the existing political equilibrium in West Bengal, where the TMC and the BJP hold the centrestage, the CPI(M) has urged its leaders and workers to materialise its plans for the future.

In the letter which encapsulates the vision for the party's revival with an eye on the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim has called for enhancing the organisation's strength independently as also that of the Left Front.

The letter said 'party education' and programmes for ideological discussions have to be increased at all levels.

The letter said that apart from working for the interest of farmers, women, youth, student, teacher organisations, the CPI(M) leaders and activists must also work for organising members of the LGBTQ community and take up the issues faced by them.

It asked party workers to stop posting personal opinions on social media, which may harm the interest of the CPI(M).

The letter said that learning from people's day to day problems, the party should stress on positive interventions and not just raise "negative slogans." PTI AMR NN