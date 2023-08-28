CPI(M) used terror tactics to rule Tripura: CM Saha

Agartala, Aug 28 (PTI) Attacking the opposition CPI(M), Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday alleged that the party used terror tactics to rule the state for years.

Addressing an election rally at Matinagar in Boxanagar constituency, he said the BJP only believes in the welfare of all sections of people.

"Wherever the CPI(M) has been in power, be it West Bengal, Kerala or Tripura, it used terror tactics to rule the people," he alleged.

He alleged that the CPI(M) does not believe in democracy, and used to create a terror-like situation ahead of elections in the state to influence voters.

"Now, peace has returned to Tripura after several years of bloodshed. The insurgency problem no longer exists. Taking advantage of the peaceful situation, the BJP-led government is working for the welfare of the people," he said.

Urging people to vote for BJP candidate Tappajal Hussain in the Boxanagar seat, Saha said, "The candidate is from your community who can take care of your needs. If you make our candidate victorious, it will be a record. I can go to Delhi and tell the prime minister that lotus is blooming in Boxanagar too." The Boxanagar seat, which has a significant minority population, was held by the CPI(M) for years. The by-election is being held due to the death of CPI(M) MLA Samsul Haque.

Maintaining that the BJP believes in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (with all, development for all), the chief minister said, "There should not be any discrimination on the basis of caste, creed and religion."