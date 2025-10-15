CPI(M) veteran G Sudhakaran hits out at minister Saji Cherian

Alappuzha(Kerala), Oct 15 (PTI) Veteran CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran on Wednesday hit out at Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, saying that his party colleague should be careful while talking about him.

Sudhakaran, a former Kerala minister, also hit out at party leader A K Balan, saying "he has no business to talk about me. Why is he trying to advise me?" Cherian had recently reportedly said that Sudhakaran should go along with the party.

The reported remark came in the wake of the CPI(M) veteran's criticisms about the functioning of the party's Alappuzha district unit.

Responding to Cherian's remarks, Sudhakaran said that the minister does not have the "qualifications, age or ideological understanding" to advise him.

"I do not have to go along with the party as I am not one of its allies. I am inside the party," Sudhakaran said.

He further said that Cherian was removed from the state cabinet for some time due to certain remarks made by him, which were contrary to the party's stand.

"I was a minister for 10 years and I was never removed for any reason. So, such a person (who was removed from the cabinet) is trying to advise me. He does not have the standing to do that," the Marxist veteran said.

"It would be better if Saji Cherian is careful about what he says," he added.

He also wondered why Balan was trying to advise him as he never said anything about him.

"He has no business saying things about me. I have not said anything against him," Sudhakaran said.

He sought to know why Balan and Cherian were trying to advise him instead of opposing those making anti-Marxist posts on social media.