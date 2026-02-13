CPI(M) wants to cooperate with Cong, provided it realises importance of secular forces: MA Baby

Kolkata, Feb 13 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby on Friday said his party was willing to cooperate with Congress wherever possible, including West Bengal, provided it "realises" the importance of holding hands with secular, democratic and progressive forces.

Addressing a press conference at the party's state headquarters here, Baby alleged that in some places the Congress was adopting a "sectarian approach".

He said that wherever possible, the CPI(M) is willing to cooperate with Congress, but that is "when Congress also realises the importance of holding hands with secular, democratic and progressive forces".

"But in some places, Congress is refusing to recognise the importance of cooperation among such forces. Congress wants to take a sectarian approach, that is what, to the best of my knowledge, they are following in West Bengal," he alleged.

The CPI(M) leader said that in some states, there may be a fight among the INDIA bloc partners due to state compulsions, but that should not be taken to the level where the BJP takes advantage.

Baby said the opposition INDIA bloc, of which the CPI(M), Congress and the TMC are constituents, was "state-specific".

He said that when the bloc was formed, it was made clear that in a vast country like India, how political cooperation among members would evolve depends on the state-specific situation.

"Mamata Banerjee is also supposed to be part of the INDIA bloc sometimes, while sometimes you don't know where she is," he said.

Alleging that the TMC was running a "corrupt and anti-people government which compromises with communalism as and when needed", he said it is the task of the CPI(M)-led Left Front to defeat the party in the coming elections.

"At the same time, we will be fighting to expose and defeat the efforts of the BJP to expand its tentacles in West Bengal," he said Expressing confidence about a resurgence of the Left forces in the state, he said discussions were on with other entities, and there was a discernible possibility of expanding the Left Front in the state.

Baby, who was present at the party’s state secretariat meeting where preparations for the polls were discussed, said reports submitted at the meeting indicated a positive outlook, with larger participation of youth in people-centric initiatives undertaken by the Left.

Admitting that the Left Front had faced setbacks, having failed to open its account in the 2021 assembly elections and the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal, he exuded confidence that the alliance would bounce back.

He said the CPI(M) was trying to mobilise all sections of society to fight the BJP nationally and the TMC in Bengal.

Calling the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls 'special intensive removal' of electors, he alleged that the poll panel, which is expected to be impartial, was functioning as "an office of the BJP", and said it should act as a neutral referee like in a football match.

Baby also expressed hope that the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala and the DMK dispensation in Tamil Nadu would return to power in the upcoming assembly elections in those states. PTI AMR SOM