CPI(M) welcomes Israel-Hamas ceasefire

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Saturday welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, saying the international community should continue to exert pressure on Israel to prevent the resumption of its "aggression".

In a statement issued here, the CPI(M) said it believes that a just and lasting peace in the region can be achieved only through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

"The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) welcomes the implementation of the first phase of the 'peace deal', whereby a ceasefire has come into place and which provides for the exchange of prisoners and hostages between Israel and Hamas," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

"We have witnessed Israel's violation of an earlier ceasefire agreement, and such breaches must not be allowed to recur. The United States, which claims to have facilitated the deal, must take responsibility for ensuring that Israel adheres to the ceasefire," it said.

The CPI(M) said the international community should continue to exert pressure on Israel to prevent the resumption of its aggression. "Israel must be compelled to comply with all relevant UN resolutions on Palestine and to end its occupation of Palestinian territories," the Left party said.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians headed back to the heavily destroyed northern Gaza Strip on Friday as a US-brokered ceasefire came into effect in a deal that raised hopes for ending the Israel-Hamas war. All the remaining hostages were set to be released within days. PTI AO KSS KSS