CPI(M) welcomes triple life terms to accused in honour killings case

Chennai, Nov 15 (PTI) Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Saturday welcomed the triple life terms awarded to the accused by the Krishnagiri Principal District Sessions Court in a case of alleged honour killings.

Tracing the honour killings that sent shock waves, CPI(M) State Secretary P Shanmugham said a man, Subash, from a Backward community, got married to a girl, Anusuya belonging to a Scheduled Caste community. The man and woman belonged to Krishnagiri and Ariyalur districts respectively and they married on March 27, 2023.

Subash's father Dhandapani, who opposed the wedding, hacked his son to death and he also assaulted his mother Kannammal who tried to protect her grandson. Both Subash and his grandmother died and Anusuya, who sustained serious injuries, survived following treatment at the Salem government hospital.

The Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front and the CPI (M) conducted protests across Tamil Nadu condemning the honour killing, Shanmugam recalled in a statement.

The trial concluded and on November 14, the Krishnagiri Principal District Sessions Court awarded triple life sentences and 10 months rigorous imprisonment to Dhandapani who killed his son, mother and caused very serious injuries to his daughter-in-law, the Marxist leader said and welcomed the verdict.

"The court also ordered the government to grant Rs 2.50 lakh as relief to the bride," Shanmugam added and demanded that the Tamil Nadu government provide government job to the woman affected by the honour killing, who survived the brutal assault.