CPI(M) will analyse factors behind severe LS poll defeat in Kerala, says Govindan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 4 (PTI) Facing a severe drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala, the CPI(M) on Tuesday said the party and the Left Front would examine all the factors that led to their defeat.

Talking to reporters here, CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan said that although the LDF had suffered a similar drubbing in the 2019 LS polls, it later won the local self-government polls and the assembly election.

When reporters asked whether an anti-incumbency wave against the second Pinarayi Vijayan government was the reason for the mass drubbing of the Left candidates in the state, he trivialised the question and said it alone was not the factor.

"We will examine all the factors, including the selection of candidates, government-related matters, and so on. If there is anything to be corrected, we will surely correct it. People are the final judges," Govindan added.

His statement comes as the Congress-led UDF continued to maintain its lead in the majority of seats in Kerala on Tuesday, with its candidates marching ahead with comfortable margins in its strongholds against their nearest rivals from the CPI(M)-led LDF and the BJP-led NDA.

Putting an end to the electoral drought for the BJP in Kerala, actor-politician Suresh Gopi, the saffron party's candidate, secured a comfortable margin of 75,079 votes in the central Kerala constituency, against his rivals from the LDF and the UDF.