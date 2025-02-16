CPI(M) will be bid goodbye in Kerala: Tripura BJP chief

Agartala, Feb 16 (PTI) BJP's Tripura unit president Rajib Bhattacharjee on Sunday asserted that the CPI(M), which has already been "sent to exile" in West Bengal and Tripura, will be "bid goodbye" in Kerala, where the saffron party is gaining strength.

Addressing a party programme on the Union budget for the 2025-26 fiscal, he said, "The BJP is gaining ground in Kerala under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are confident of bidding goodbye to CPI(M) in Kerala soon." Asserting that the Union budget has something for all sections of the society -- farmers, poor, middle-class, youth and women -- Bhattacharjee said the Prime Minister has given due attention to development of the northeastern region which was largely ignored during the Congress rule.

"Recently, 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav' was organised to promote the potential of the northeastern states. As many as 150 beneficiaries from Tripura attended it," he said.

Bhattacharjee, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, also took potshots at the opposition for questioning the law and order situation in the state.

"At least 10 peace accords have been signed with different outlawed groups in the Northeast in the last ten years. It shows peace has returned to the region," he said. PTI PS ACD