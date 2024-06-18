CPI(M) will play any 'dirty game' to win; it carried out communal campaign in Vadakara: Congress

Thrissur (Kerala), Jun 18 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Kerala on Tuesday attacked the ruling CPI(M) in the state for allegedly carrying out a communal campaign in Vadakara constituency during the Lok Sabha polls which "would even put the Sangh Parivar to shame".

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan also alleged that the CPI(M) in Kerala "will not hesitate to play any dirty game to win".

He alleged that the "kafir" campaign was carried out in Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency by local CPI(M) leaders and workers. "However, the blame for it was laid on UDF candidate Shafi Parambil and a youth league member," he told reporters here.

Satheesan was referring to a social media post put up ahead of the Vadakara election that reportedly asked people not to vote for LDF candidate K K Shailaja as she was a "kafir" (non-believer).

The opposition leader claimed that now even the police have admitted that the youth league member accused of putting up the social media post has no role in it.

"The people of Kerala need to realise that the CPI(M) will not hesitate to play any dirty game to win," he said. The Left party is "degenerating" and would face the same fate in Kerala as it suffered in West Bengal and Tripura, he added.

With regard to the Kerala High Court issuing notice to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan's plea for a vigilance probe against the Marxist veteran, Satheesan said that the UDF has been telling the people that the LDF government in the state is a corrupt one.

The high court on Tuesday sought Vijayan's response on the Congress MLA's plea for a probe against the CM over the alleged financial transactions between his daughter's now defunct IT firm Exalogic and a private mining company Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL).

Besides the CM, the court also issued notice to Vijayan's daughter Veena T, Exalogic and CMRL, seeking to know their stand on the MLA's revision petition.

Kuzhalnadan moved the high court after a vigilance court rejected his plea for an investigation against Vijayan over the alleged financial transactions between CMRL and Veena's firm Exalogic.

"Kuzhalnadan filed an appeal in the high court with the party's permission," Satheesan said. PTI HMP HMP ANE