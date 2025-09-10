CPI(M) willing to 'sacrifice' to ensure BJP's defeat in Assam polls: Baby

Guwahati, Sep 10 (PTI) Asserting that the CPI(M), as part of an opposition alliance, is ready to "sacrifice" to ensure BJP's defeat in Assam, the Left party's general secretary M A Baby said it has started preparatory work for next year's assembly elections and identified 14 seats with its 'substantial presence'.

He accused the BJP of creating 'socio-political-cultural wounds' in the state.

"We have been discussing various possibilities of bringing anti-BJP parties together," Baby told PTI in an interview, after reviewing the CPI(M)'s activities in Assam during his first visit to the state since taking over the top party position.

He accused the BJP of carrying out a "very inhuman project in the state by identifying the Bengali-speaking Muslims as Bangladeshis or miyas".

Miya' is originally a pejorative term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam and the non-Bengali speaking people generally identify them as Bangladeshi immigrants. In recent years, activists from the community have started adopting this term as a gesture of defiance.

The CPI(M) leader also criticised the move to provide arms to certain sections of people in 'vulnerable' areas.

He was referring to the state government's decision to provide licenced arms to 'indigenous people in sensitive areas'.

"Socio-political-cultural wounds are being created in Assam. There is an urgent need to erase this threat and bring back amity to the state. The coming elections should be utilised for the opposition parties to come together. The CPI(M) is willing to sacrifice in its bid to fight and defeat the BJP," Baby said.

He also underlined that the party must maintain its presence as a political force, and has started preparatory work for next year's polls.

"We have identified 14 assembly segments with substantial presence. Out of these, some will be prioritised," Baby said.

Parallel discussions with other Left parties, the INDIA bloc constituents and some regional parties are also going on, he added.

The CPI(M) has only one MLA in the current 126-member state assembly.

Baby said CPI(M) units in all five states where elections are due next year, including Assam, will submit their reports at the central committee meeting later this month.

"The central committee of the party will give directions to the state committees. The state panel will take it forward," he added. PTI SSG BDC