CPI(M) wing opposes delisting of tribals in Tripura

Agartala, Nov 28 (PTI) Ganmukti Parishad (GMP), CPI(M)'s tribal wing in Tripura, has strongly opposed RSS-backed organisation Janajati Suraksha Manch's proposed rally here on December 25 demanding withdrawal of benefits enjoyed by those Scheduled Tribe (ST) people who converted to Christianity.

The agenda of the rally seeking withdrawal of ST status to tribals who converted to Christianity is nothing but a communal appeal, GMP state president Naresh Jamatia said at a press conference here on Monday.

Claiming that reservation was not given on the basis of religion, the former minister said it will be a suicidal step if the benefit is withdrawn.

"The GMP fought the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) which had banned Durga puja and Laxmi puja celebrations in the state's tribal belt during the 90's. The organisation will continue to uphold the values of secularism", he said.

On Manipur, Jamatia said that the people of the neighbouring state have been suffering the brunt of communal polarisation as communal strife continues there for more than six months. PTI PS MNB