CPI(M) worker stabbed in clash with Congress in Kerala's Kadakkal

Kollam (Kerala), Aug 19 (PTI) A CPI(M) activist was stabbed and several others were injured on Tuesday when workers from the Left party and the Congress clashed in Kadakkal, in the southern district of Kollam, police said.

Vidhun, a branch secretary of the Marxist party, was admitted to a hospital with stab injuries, they said.

His condition is stable as of now, police said, adding that six others also suffered injuries in the incident.

The clash broke out over a dispute that prevailed between the Kerala Students' Union (KSU), the students' outfit of the Congress, and Students' Federation of India (SFI), the students' organisation of CPI(M).

A protest march taken out by the Congress workers in the area in connection with the dispute ended in a clash between the two groups, police added. PTI LGK ADB