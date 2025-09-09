CPI(M) workers protest Islamic scholar’s remarks about EMS’s mother

Kozhikode (Kerala), Sep 9 (PTI) Local activists from Kerala’s ruling CPI(M) have protested against a Sunni Islamic scholar Bahauddeen Nadwi over his alleged comments regarding the mother of the party's legendary leader and former Kerala Chief Minister, late E M S Namboodiripad.

The protest in Madavoor village, Kozhikode district, followed a speech in which Nadwi reportedly cited historical accounts that Namboodiripad’s mother was married at the age of 11.

In his speech, he also criticised modern politicians, alleging that many ministers, MPs, and MLAs maintain what he termed as "in-charge wives" in addition to their spouses.

The CPI(M) Madavoor local unit organised the evening protest on Monday, after videos of the speech delivered at a recent Sunni Mahal Federation conference began circulating on social media and were aired by some news channels.

Protesters labelled Nadwi a "fake scholar" and demanded an apology.

"We don’t need to go back to the 15th century - - this happened in the 20th century," Nadwi is purported to have said in reference to the early marriage.

The complete video of his speech has not been accessed to ascertain the full context of his remarks.

About the modern-day politicians, he allegedly said they may each have one legally wedded wife, but they also maintain other women as "wives in charge." If those without such arrangements were asked to raise their hands, none would remain, he said.

"Yet, these same people walk around as respectable figures in society while opposing polygamy," he is heard saying in the video purportedly shot at the event.

The top leaders of major political parties have not responded in public immediately.

Nadwi is associated with the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama (EK), a powerful Sunni Muslim faction in the state. He has not responded to the development.