CPI(M) writes to CEO over large-scale inclusion of voters in electoral rolls in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (PTI) CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Sunday said he has written to the Chief Electoral Officer expressing concern over a large number of people being included in the voters’ lists.

Speaking to reporters here, he said issues have emerged during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) related to voter inclusion.

Govindan said the list of applicants seeking inclusion in the voters’ list has not been published on the website and copies have not been provided to political parties.

"As per Election Commission details, around 26 lakh people have been included in the voters’ list. It is doubtful how such a large number of voters are being added when their details cannot be verified," he said.

He alleged that more than 20,000 voters are being included in each constituency.

"On verification, we suspect that some moves are being made deliberately," he said.

Govindan said applications for inclusion in the voters’ list should be processed only after verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

"However, they are unaware of people being included in the list. People in large numbers from different parts of the country are being added without any certificates," he said.

He added that he has written to the Chief Electoral Officer seeking a serious examination of the issue.

Govindan alleged that the UDF and the BJP highlighted the Sabarimala issue during the last civic elections to suppress discussion of the government's development and welfare activities.

He said the Congress and Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan has not explained why prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty had met Sonia Gandhi.

"Now Satheesan is saying that the SIT investigation is going in the wrong direction. The probe was extended to other aspects due to which the charge sheet could not be filed. This was done as per the direction of the Kerala High Court," he said.

He alleged that after the arrest of the Tantri (chief priest), the BJP stopped raising the Sabarimala issue and became silent.

He also accused the UDF of deliberately disrupting Kerala Assembly proceedings, knowing that Sabarimala-related matters in which they were involved would be discussed.

"They know that if these issues are discussed in the Assembly, they will be in the dock," he said.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s visit to Thiruvananthapuram, Govindan alleged that the BJP’s promise of presenting a development blueprint and announcing mega projects in the state capital did not materialise.

"The Prime Minister came and delivered a political speech without announcing anything or speaking about development. People have realised that they were cheated," he said.

He alleged that the Opposition Leader had earlier declared that the Vizhinjam port project would be stopped and had supported violent protests, which the state government later brought under control.

Govindan said the Viability Gap Fund was not provided by the central government and that Rs 817 crore was granted only as a loan, while the Kerala government spent Rs 4,770 crore on the port project.

He warned that executive interference in constitutional bodies is dangerous, citing the transfer of a Madhya Pradesh High Court judge to the Allahabad High Court against the collegium's direction, as revealed in a recent statement by Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan.

Govindan said the party's state committee discussed the house visit programme and claimed there was no anti-government sentiment among the public.

"Even people who had voted for the UDF in local body elections have realised that there have been no communal riots in the past 10 years and would vote for the LDF to safeguard communal harmony in the state," he said.

Regarding allegations by CPI(M) Kannur district committee member V Kunhikrishnan about fund misappropriation by the Payyanur MLA T I Madhusoodanan, he said the matter would be decided by the district secretariat and district committee.

He said an inquiry had already been conducted by the district committee.

"It is not a matter to be discussed by the state committee. If it comes before the state committee, we will examine it," he said.

Govindan also said no funds collected for the family of a slain party worker have been diverted.

Instead, he targeted the Congress, alleging that its promise to construct houses for victims of the 2024 Wayanad landslide has not yet been fulfilled. PTI TBA TBA KH