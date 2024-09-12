CPI(ML)-L seeks 'reasonable' seat-sharing formula for INDIA bloc partners in J’khand polls

Ranchi, Sep 12 (PTI) The CPI(ML)-Liberation on Thursday pitched for a 'reasonable' seat-sharing formula among the JMM, Congress, Left and RJD under INDIA bloc constituents in the coming Jharkhand assembly elections to keep the BJP away from power.

The CPI(ML)-Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya also alleged that the saffron party is trying to break the unity of the INDIA bloc partners in Santhal and Kolhan divisions after its defeat in five tribal seats of the region.

“The recent merger of the Marxist Coordination Committee (MCC) with the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation will strengthen the INDIA alliance in Jharkhand. The four major components of the INDIA bloc—JMM, Congress, Left and RJD—can have some satisfactory discussions and work out a reasonable seat-sharing formula. We will work in this regard,” he said here in Ranchi.

The MCC, a regional Left party, on Monday formally merged with the CPI(ML)-L on Monday.

Bhattacharya said that the INDIA bloc performed well in Santhal and Kolhan regions in the Lok Sabha polls but the BJP still has the upper hand in the north Chotanagpur region.

“So, the BJP is now trying to break the unity in Kolhan and Santhal Pargana. It is important to foil the conspiracy of the BJP and at the same time improve our strength in the north Chotanagpur region of the state,” he said.

The CPI(ML)-L claimed that INDIA bloc would return to power again in Jharkhand.

Expressing concern about frequent visit of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bhattacharya alleged that the kind of hate speech he spread is worrying for Jharkhand.

Sarma is BJP's election co-in-charge in Jharkhand where assembly elections are due later this year.

“He (Sarma) poses a huge threat. If he does in Jharkhand what he is doing in Assam, it will be worrisome. He links everything with Jihad such as flood jihad, fish jihad and vegetable jihad. He is danger to national unity and social harmony,” he alleged. PTI SAN SAN NN