CPI(ML) Liberation condemns arrest of party candidates for Bihar election

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The CPI(ML) Liberation on Wednesday condemned the arrest of party leaders Satyadeo Ram and Jitendra Paswan right after they filed their nomination papers for the Bihar election, saying they were booked under "fabricated and baseless" charges.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, in a statement, accused the Bihar government of resorting to political repression and intimidation.
The Left party said Ram, who is the sitting MLA and candidate from Darauli, and Paswan, the candidate from Bhore, were both arrested right outside the nomination centre.
"We strongly condemn the politically motivated arrests of Comrade Jitendra Paswan, CPI(ML) candidate from Bhore Assembly, and Comrade Satyadeo Ram, sitting MLA and CPI(ML) candidate from Darauli, who were arrested right outside the nomination centre immediately after filing their nomination papers," the CPI(ML) Liberation said.
"These arrests, under fabricated and baseless charges, clearly reveal the fear and panic within the JDU–NDA regime, which feels threatened by the rising assertion of the masses and the people's determination to bring change in Bihar," it said.
The CPI(ML) said, unable to confront the growing anger against its failed 'double-engine' government, the BJP–JD(U) alliance is resorting to repression, intimidation, and misuse of police and administrative machinery to silence democratic opposition.
"These cowardly attempts will not succeed. The people of Bihar will decisively oust the failed 'double-engine' government in the upcoming Assembly elections," it asserted.
