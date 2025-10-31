CPI(ML) Liberation 'confident' of JMM's victory in Ghatshila by-poll: Bhattacharya

Ranchi, Oct 31 (PTI) CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Friday exuded confidence about the victory of JMM candidate Somesh Chandra Soren by a large margin in the Ghatshila by-poll scheduled for November 11.

Bhattacharya, who is campaigning for party candidates in Bihar for the assembly polls, in a statement issued to the media through Jharkhand CPI(ML) Liberation secretary Manoj Bhakat, said CPI(ML) Liberation central committee is fully backing the JMM candidate in the Ghatshila by-poll.

"BJP will face a crushing defeat in Ghatsila and the JMM candidate will win by a large margin, and all INDIA bloc alliance partners are strongly supporting the JMM candidate in Ghatshila," said Bhattacharya.

"We are confident that Somesh Chandra Soren will emerge victorious and fulfil the aspirations of the people of Ghatshila and his father (deceased cabinet minister and Ghatshila MLA Ramdas Soren)," added Bhattacharya.

The CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary also said that party MLAs in Jharkhand - Arup Chatterjee and Chandradev Mahato - will soon start campaigning for the JMM candidate, and they are already in touch with party cadres in Ghatshila.

"Without isolating the BJP in Jharkhand, the struggle of the people of Jharkhand for water, forest, land, and employment cannot be achieved. The people of Jharkhand have still not forgotten the corruption, corporate loot, land grabbing, hunger, and unemployment that have pervaded the BJP's double-engine rule," said Bhattacharya.

"By defeating the BJP resoundingly in the current by-elections in Ghatshila and also in the Bihar assembly polls, we must send a message to the Modi government in Delhi that there is no room for the BJP in Jharkhand and Bihar," he said.

JMM's Somesh Chandra Soren is pitted against BJP's Babulal Soren (son of former JMM leader and sitting BJP MLA Champai Soren) in the Ghatshila by-poll.

The by-poll was necessitated following the death of Ramdas Soren in August this year. PTI ANB RG