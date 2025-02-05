CPI(ML) Liberation MP writes to Jaishankar on US deporting 'illegal' Indian immigrants

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) CPI(ML) Liberation MP Raja Ram Singh has sought the Centre's intervention to safeguard the interest of Indians in the US and urged the government to clarify its stance on the deportation of suspected illegal immigrants.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the MP from Bihar's Karakat said the Indian government's assurance to the US to take back 18,000 immigrants labelled as "illegal" set a dangerous precedent.

"This development, deeply ironic, given the historical and economic context of immigration in the US. Indian professionals and workers have been instrumental in driving innovation, growth, and profitability for US corporations, particularly in sectors such as IT, health care, and engineering. It is ironical that US companies and economy has thrived and made profits on the back of immigration," Singh said in the letter dated February 4.

"Since the time Donald Trump, the current president of the US, has taken oath, a spectre of xenophobic hate against immigrants was seen. His election speeches and promises made to the American public were filled with anti-immigrant hate, especially on issues like H-1B visa and others that affect Indians," he said.

Singh's appeal comes in the wake of US law enforcement agencies launching a crackdown on illegal immigrants after Trump took office as president last month.

Sources on Wednesday said a US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants -- the first batch to be deported from that country -- landed at the Amritsar airport.

Singh also noted that Trump had threatened imposing "massive tariffs" on Colombia for its reluctance to take back deported immigrants of Colombian origin, saying it raised questions about rule of law and justice.

"Under these circumstances, rather than standing by its people, why has India compromised its independent foreign policy to placate the new President Trump?" he questioned.

While US companies continue to lobby to ease policy restrictions for entry of capital, human labour from "third world" countries, especially India, faces all kinds of restrictions, he said.

"When capital can move borders freely, why can't labour?" he asked.

Singh said it was important for the Indian government to clarify its stance, stand by its people and not bow down to the "imperial policies" of the US.

"It is important to note that these individuals are not mere statistics; common citizens pay high sums to move to other parts of the world in order to secure livelihood. To label them as 'illegal' and demand their return is a violation of their fundamental rights and an affront to the spirit of inclusivity that the US has long championed," he said in the letter to Jaishankar.

He urged the Indian government to clarify its stance on the issue and ensure that the rights and dignity of Indian citizens were protected.

Singh also said the issue of H-1B and other visas that many Indians utilised for short-term employment were being used to target Indians and Indian-origin workers, compromising their safety and security.

"The Indian government has a moral responsibility to safeguard the interests of its citizens, especially those who have contributed to the global economy and upheld the values of hard work and perseverance. It is imperative that we take a principled stand on this issue and ensure that our people are treated with the respect and fairness they deserve," he added. PTI AO AO SZM SZM