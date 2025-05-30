CPI(ML) Liberation MP writes to PM expressing concern over US halting new student visa interviews

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation MP Raja Ram Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising concern over the US administration halting new student visa interviews.

The changes effected by the US in its visa regime have triggered widespread uncertainty among students worldwide including in India. New Delhi on Thursday said it expects the US to consider visa applications of Indian students on merit.

Singh accused the Union government of "failing" to even register a simple protest against the actions of the US administration and demanded that India should give an "unequivocal response".

In a letter to the prime minister, the Karakat MP quoted reports that the US administration has said that Indian students will be met with visa cancellations for missing classes, discontinuation of education, or academic-related issues.

"The recent instance of the US administration led by President Donald Trump withholding visa interviews for Indian students applying to United States universities is a disturbing trend," he said.

"It has also indicated that the social media profiles of students will be checked before issuing visas. What is worrying is not only the tone and tenor of the language which is nothing short of threatening, but the fact that indignity is becoming the grammar of US immigration policy," Singh said.

Similarly, the US' plan to impose a 5 per cent tax on outward remittances will adversely affect Indians, who comprise a significant chunk of immigrants in that country, the Left leader said. "This will affect families who send money to their dependents in India." About the visa decision, Singh said Indian students have historically contributed socially, economically, educationally, and culturally to US universities. The job market and the US economy have long been bolstered by the hard work and contributions of Indians, especially in the technology sector, he said.

"What is unfortunate is the lack of response from the Indian government to these continuous threats affecting India's dignity globally and the self-respect of its citizens residing in the US. The Indian government, to date, has failed to even register a simple protest against these repeated assaults," he said.

"It is time a strong and unequivocal response is given. I, on behalf of my party, demand that you take immediate action to uphold the dignity of our nation and its citizens," Singh said in the letter to the prime minister.

The US has said it is using "every tool in our tool chest” to vet those coming into the country, including students, amid reports the Trump administration is ordering its embassies and consular sections abroad to halt scheduling new student visa interviews as it considers social media vetting for such individuals. PTI AO AO NSD NSD