CPI(ML) Liberation promises to fight for free power for agriculture in Jharkhand manifesto

Ranchi, Nov 3 (PTI) The CPI(ML) Liberation released its manifesto for the Jharkhand assembly elections on Sunday, promising to fight for free electricity for agriculture and a better healthcare system.

The CPI(ML) Liberation, which is a part of the INDIA bloc, has fielded candidates in four constituencies in the 81-seat assembly. It was allotted three seats as part of the alliance and is having a friendly fight with the JMM in the Dhanwar constituency.

In its manifesto, the party said it would not let Jharkhand be "prey of corporates".

"The corporate acquisition and pro-corporate government policies have made the crisis of displacement and unemployment explosive," it said, promising to fight the "usurpation of farmers' land".

The manifesto said the party would fight for free electricity for agriculture, and the strengthening of gram sabhas (village councils).

It also promised to fight for government jobs for district-level sportspersons.

"The minimum wage for MGNREGA workers should not be less than Rs 15,000 per month, and they should get full benefits of job security and insurance," the manifesto said.

The CPI(ML) Liberation candidates, who will the elections, will press the government for strict implementation of the Fifth Schedule to protect the tribal community, it said.

The manifesto said the party will also take necessary initiatives to ensure that doctors and essential medicines are available at all block hospitals. PTI SAN SAN SOM