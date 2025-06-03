CPI(ML) Liberation slams Delhi govt over demolitions; committed to safe housing: BJP

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation on Tuesday slammed the Delhi government over demolitions carried out in the national capital and said it is not about removing "illegal encroachments" but displacing the poor to benefit real estate developers and political elites.

In a statement issued here, the CPI(ML) Liberation said the BJP government in Delhi, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has begun a major demolition drive targeting working class localities and jhuggi-jhopri (JJ) colonies.

The Left party said as part of this "rampant bulldozer campaign", the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) demolished Madrasi Camp in Jangpura on June 1, where more than 300 homes were razed, rendering thousands homeless.

The demolition was carried out in blatant violation of existing DUSIB (Delhi Urban Slum Improvement Board) norms, which mandate no demolition of existing slums without proper in-situ rehabilitation, it said.

"The habitual pre-election slogan of 'Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makan', touted by none other than the prime minister himself, has become yet another tragic mockery of the condition of the working class poor in cities like Delhi," the CPI(ML) Liberation said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that due to encroachment by the Madrasi Camp, the cleaning of Barapullah drain was halted for nearly a decade, causing waterlogging not just in the nearby areas but miles around. "For nearly a year, the issue of relocating the Madrasi Camp was known to the previous AAP government in Delhi but it remained silent and made no plans for rehabilitation through DUSIB," he said in a statement.

Sachdeva asserted that the BJP is committed to the policy of 'Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan' and questioned political leaders whether the new government should provide safe housing to Madrasi Camp or residents or let them have jhuggis on the drain.

The CPI(ML) Liberation said, "Just days ago, CM Rekha Gupta claimed that all JJ colonies and slums in the national capital were safe from demolition and that the government was working toward improving civic amenities. She made this claim even as eviction notices were being served across multiple localities and bulldozers continued destroying the shelters of the urban poor." "These demolitions — conducted without proper rehabilitation or due process — are not about removing 'illegal encroachments' but about displacing the poor to benefit real estate developers and political elites," the CPI(ML) Liberation said.

The Left party said the recent demolition drives targeting working class settlements like Madrasi Camp, Taimur Nagar and Wazirpur are a blatant assault on the urban poor and were conducted without proper rehabilitation or due process.

"On 1st June, hundreds of working class homes were demolished in Madrasi Camp. The very next day, over 100 houses were destroyed in Wazirpur under the pretext of clearing railway land. In Wazirpur, demolition notices were issued for floors above the ground floor. But in reality, entire houses were razed," it added.

The CPI(ML) Liberation said it is important to note that in 2024, the Supreme Court, while hearing petitions on "bulldozer justice" by the BJP governments in various states, categorically stated that due process must be followed by all government agencies.

"The demolition of entire buildings in Wazirpur, in contradiction to the notices, is a clear violation of the Supreme Court's mandate," the party said.

It alleged that the flats offered in Narela, for which families must pay approximately Rs 1.5 lakh, are uninhabitable as they lack basic amenities like electricity, water, and plumbing. DUSIB is openly disregarding its policy of ensuring in-situ, affordable, and functional housing.

"It is time to ask: Why are slums inhabited by working class communities deemed 'illegal' while elite encroachments go untouched? Why is there no proper rehabilitation plan? "The answer is clear: this is a politically motivated move to punish the poor and reward the BJP's wealthy backers," the CPI(ML) Liberation said, and demanded immediate compensation and dignified resettlement for all affected families.

It also asked for accountability from the responsible agencies.

The Left party called for urgent rectification of current housing policies to ensure dignified, affordable and in-situ rehabilitation, and updating the cut-off date for eligible slums for rehabilitation to 2025.

"The BJP's bulldozer politics will not go unchallenged. We call upon all democratic forces, activists and working class organisations to resist this anti-poor agenda and fight for a Delhi where housing is a right for all, not a privilege for the rich," it said. PTI AO AO KSS KSS