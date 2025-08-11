CPI(ML) Liberation takes out protest march in Ranchi against SIR

Ranchi, Aug 11 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation on Monday took out a rally in Ranchi against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The agitators demanded withdrawal of the exercise, making digital voter lists public and removal of the 45-day limitation for retention of CCTV footage of polling.

The march was taken out from Ranchi’s Birsa Chowk and concluded near the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

A delegation of the CPI (ML)L also met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar and submitted a memorandum.

“The removal of 65 lakh names from the voter list during the SIR process months ahead of the election in Bihar raises doubts. The deleted names and reasons for it should be made public,” the party’s state secretary Manoj Bhakt said.

“The Election Commission has the dual responsibility of conducting fair elections and restoring public trust in this institution,” he added.

The opposition has been protesting in both House of Parliament against the SIR, alleging that the EC's exercise is aimed at "disenfranchising voters" in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections due later this year. PTI SAN RBT