CPI(ML) Liberation to hold rally against 'dictatorial' NDA govt in Bihar

Patna, Jan 20 (PTI) CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Monday announced that he will launch a "pada-yatra" in the Seemanchal region of Bihar next week to mobilise public opinion against the state's "dictatorial" NDA government.

Making the announcement at a press conference here, the Left leader said the five-day rally in the impoverished, flood-prone region, which has a significant Muslim population, will begin on February 1.

"The pada-yatra will begin on February 1 from Forbesganj in Araria district and conclude at Purnea on February 5," said Bhattacharya.

He slammed the state government for showing a "dictatorial" attitude in dealing with issues like the ongoing protests against alleged irregularities in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exams.

"We have been fully with the students in their demand for a re-examination. There have been attempts to crush their protests through lathi-charge. Likewise, the administration has been trying to intimidate us", alleged the CPI(ML)(L) leader.

A section of aspirants in one centre in Patna boycotted an exam conducted by the BPSC alleging question papers had been leaked. Opposition political parties also staged protests supporting the students.

The Left leader claimed: "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is on a Pragati Yatra which deserves to be called terror yatra. In all, the districts that he has so far covered, there have been police raids on our party offices and attempts to stop student organisations from handing over a memorandum to the CM. We believe the BJP, which is also the ruling party at the Centre, has a bigger role than Nitish Kumar in such coercive behaviour".

Bhattacharya, however, ducked queries as to whether he was in favour of bringing the chief minister, who heads the JD(U), back to Mahagathbandhan.

"I can only say the people of Bihar want to rid themselves of the government which is nearly 20 years old. And we stand with the people", he said.

The CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary claimed that the BJP will try to capture power in Bihar and sideline Nitish Kumar.

"The party has done the same to regional players like BJD in Odisha and NCP in Maharashtra," he said.

Bhattacharya also parried questions about the possibility of the CPI(ML)(L) demanding a bigger share in assembly polls, in view of its fine strike rate in the Lok Sabha polls in which it won two out of three seats contested by the party.

"Assembly elections are to be held towards the end of the year. But if you (journalists) feel we deserve a better deal on account of our electoral performance, please support us," said Bhattacharya.

He, however, said voters of Bihar ought to be on guard against alleged attempts to tamper with electoral rolls "as witnessed in Lok Sabha polls and recent assembly elections in Maharashtra".

Side-stepping queries on what he thought of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi terming as "fake" the caste survey conducted in Bihar, the Left leader said, "What needs to be stressed that the government has failed to provide benefits to the poor in the light of the findings".

"Quotas for deprived castes got hiked by the state government but the court struck down the legislations. The government, now, must bring in new laws and take steps to protect these by getting these placed in the ninth schedule. For that, it must take into confidence parties which have members in the Lok Sabha", said Bhattacharya.

Besides, there is a need to ensure that a caste census is held across the country, he said.

"The BJP cares little for the concerns of the poor. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat believes jobs can be created by building temples," Bhattacharya claimed.

The Left leader also predicted "difficult times" in the US under new president Donald Trump "who would call Indians living there infiltrators just like BJP does here in the case of Muslims. America is also likely to penalise India for buying oil from Russia, despite sanctions imposed after the Ukraine war". PTI ANW NAC NN