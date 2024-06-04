CPI(ML) Liberation’s Shiv Prakash Ranjan leads in Bihar's Agiaon assembly seat

Patna, Jun 4 (PTI) Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) Liberation’s candidate Shiv Prakash Ranjan is leading by 5,197 votes over his nearest rival Prabhunath Prasad of Janata Dal (United) in Agiaon assembly constituency bypoll, officials said.

The Agiaon assembly segment, under Arrah Lok Sabha seat, had recorded a turnout of 46 per cent in the polls held on June 1.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the disqualification of CPI (ML) Liberation MLA Manoj Manzil following his conviction in a murder case. PTI PKD MNB