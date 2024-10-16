CPI(ML) MLA alleges he was thwarted from attending Nitish event despite invitation

Katihar (Bihar), Oct 16 (PTI) CPI(ML) MLA Mehboob Alam on Wednesday sat on a dharna in Katihar district alleging that he was not allowed by security personnel to reach the venue of a function attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar despite being invited.

Kumar had toured Laxmipur Panchayat falling under Barari block, about 300 kms from the state capital, to launch more than 100 development projects worth Rs 405.53 crore.

Alam, who sat on a dharna close to barricades put up for the VIP movement, said, "I will write to the CM seeking action against officials responsible for the ill-treatment meted out to me. People's representatives are superior to administration (officials)".

The CPI(ML) leader, who was accompanied by a number of supporters, also claimed the BJP’s hand behind the whole episode.

“The party (BJP) does not want big crowds to be present at a function of the CM, who is an ally but whom it wants to cut to size," he claimed.

Leaders of the ruling NDA in the state declined to comment but some of them, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged that Alam, who is the legislature party leader of the CPI(ML), was "in the habit of staging a dharna at the drop of the hat".

However, Alam maintained that frisking at barricades was inappropriate and, as the MLA of Balrampur constituency in Katihar "duly invited by the district magistrate", he should have been accorded a warm welcome.

Officials in the Katihar were tight-lipped over the MLA's charge, which marks the third incident of its kind, in about a month, involving opposition legislators invited to the chief minister’s functions.

On September 5, Arrah MP Sudama Prasad, also of the CPI(ML), had alleged that he was shoved by security personnel while he was trying to reach the venue of a function in Bhojpur district.

On September 23, similar allegations were made in Jehanabad by RJD MLA Suday Yadav and Ram Bali Singh Yadav of the CPI(ML). PTI NAC NN