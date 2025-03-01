CPI(ML) MP flags delay in getting allotted house

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) CPI(ML) Liberation's Lok Sabha floor leader Raja Ram Singh has complained that he is yet to get possession of his official residence even seven months after it was allotted to him.

In a letter to Lok Sabha House Committee Chairman Mahesh Sharma on Friday, Singh said, "I was allotted 21, Meena Bagh, Maulana Azad Road as my official accommodation on August 14, 2024. However, to date, I have not been given possession of the house. Despite multiple follow-ups with the concerned Central Public Works Department officials, the possession of my allotted accommodation continues to be delayed without any definitive timeline." Singh said he was initially allotted a house on South Avenue.

"But the occupant, who was the guest of a BJP MP, informed us of his inability to vacate immediately. As a result, the House Committee allotted me the 21, Meena Bagh house, which itself led to a significant loss of time," he said.

"Now close to seven months have passed. There is still no clarity regarding the handover of my accommodation," he added.

Singh, a first-time MP and the floor leader of the party, said the lack of a proper accommodation is hampering his work.

CPI(ML) has two MPs in the Lok Sabha -- Singh from Karakat and Sudama Prasad from Arrah.