CPI(ML) to carry out 'Sankalp yatra' in Bihar, release Sankalp Patra on Oct 26

Patna, Oct 24 (PTI) The CPI (ML) Liberation will carry out a 'Sankalp yatra' in the Bhojpur area of Bihar on October 26 to mark the 15th death anniversary of its Dalit leader Ram Naresh Ram, and will also launch its 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming assembly polls, party sources said.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist -Leninist) Liberation's Sankalp Patra will stand as a guarantee for implementing the manifesto of the Mahagatbandhan, they said.

The Mahagatbandhan, which includes Congress, RJD and VIP apart from CPI(ML), CPI and CPI(M), is scheduled to release its manifesto for Bihar on October 28.

Ram, popularly known as Parasji, was a member of the Bihar assembly between 1995 and 2010, and one of the founder members of the CPI(ML).

October 26 marks his 15th death anniversary.

A 10-km padyatra will be held by CPI(ML) in Bhojpur district remembering his legacy.

The yatra will start from historic Ekwari village which is identified as the birthplace of CPI(ML) in Bihar and associated with party's founder leaders - Jagdish Master, Ram and Rameshwar Yadav.

The yatra will end on the banks of river Sone, where a statue of Ram has been installed.

"The idea behind the yatra is to assert the agenda of people's movement and ensure the agenda of MGB will be agenda of the Dalit, poor, marginalised and oppressed," a party source said.

At the end of the yatra, the CPI ML will be releasing its 'Sankalap Patra' (poll manifesto) for the people of Bihar.

"This will be the agenda emerging out of people's movement and will reflect the aspiration of Badlo Bihar Nyay Yatra," the source said.

This people's manifesto will be the guiding document for the future policy for the party, the source added. PTI AO ZMN