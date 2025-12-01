CPI(M)'s Bangla Bachao rally passes through Uttar Dinajpur

Raiganj (WB), Dec 1(PTI) The CPI(M)'s 1,000-km Bangla Bachao (Save Bengal) rally to mobilise Leftist forces before the 2026 West Bengal assembly polls covered Uttar Dinajpur district on Monday with flag-bearing motorbikes, colourful presentations by adivasi women and calls to stand up for the rights of the poor and working classes.

Addressing a rally, CPI(M) state committee member Dhrubajyoti Saha said their fight is against corruption and those trying to divide Bengal.

"The working classes must stand up to guard polling booths during the elections to rescue the state from violence and corrupt practices," he said.

"This rally is for the sake of students' democratic rights, for ensuring fair prices to farmers' crops and respectable wages for labourers and agricultural workers," Saha said.

He urged party workers to stand with sticks alongside CPI(M) flags to confront violence and fear.

The rally is part of a statewide mobilisation ahead of the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, aimed at re-energising CPI(M) cadres and reconnecting with voters.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front, which ruled Bengal for 34 years until 2011, had drawn a blank in the 2021 assembly elections. PTI AMR MNB