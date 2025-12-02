CPI(M)'S Bangla Bachao rally traverse Dakshin Dinajpur, to raise Ganga erosion in Malda

Kolkata, Dec 2 (PTI) The 'Bangla Bachao' (Save Bengal) rally taken up by the CPI(M) traversed Dakshin Dinajpur district on Tuesday to reach neighbouring Malda district's Harishchandrapur.

Striving to augment its relevance in a state which the CPI(M)-led Left Front ruled for 34 years, the party held several programmes in Gangarampur of Dakshin Dinajpur during the day.

The rally will reach Malda town on Wednesday with several programmes lined up as part of their Bangla Bachao rally, CPI(M) West Bengal state secretary Mohammed Salim told reporters at a press conference here.

Salim said that issues of Ganga river erosion and joblessness among people leading to their being forced to work as migrant labourers in other states will be raised at the programmes in Malda.

Erosion of River Ganga is an encumbering issue that affects large number of people in Malda district, which also sees a sizable number of migrant labourers working in other states.

Alleging that migrant workers from Bengal were facing harassment in BJP-ruled states, the CPI(M) leader accused the BJP governments at the Centre and in some states of not giving credence to constitutional norms and guarantees that Indian citizens can work at any place in the country.

"Within the country, the central government is behaving like that of the Trump administration," he said.

Salim said he will rejoin the rally in Malda on December 5 after having led it on the inaugural day.

The rally, which started from Tufanganj in Cooch Behar district on November 29, will culminate through a mega rally on December 17 at Kamarhati in the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

The CPI(M) could not win any seat in the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal. The next assembly polls in the state are to be held before mid-2026. PTI AMR NN